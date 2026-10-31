GMDA asks DLF to makeover Golf Course road into ‘iconic road’

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has asked real estate major DLF to upgrade a 8km stretch of Golf Course Road into an “iconic road”, with plans for resurfacing, new streetlights, wider pedestrian facilities, fresh lane markings and clearer signage, officials said on Friday. An 8km stretch of Golf Course Road will be upgraded with resurfacing, new streetlights, wider pedestrian facilities, fresh lane markings and improved signage as part of a plan to develop it into an ‘iconic road’. (HT Photo)

The stretch, from NH-48 to AIT Chowk, is part of a renewed push for privately led improvements under the Haryana government’s “Giving Gurugram Back to People” programme, launched on October 8 to improve the city’s road infrastructure.

Under the programme, the developer has been tasked with carrying out road improvement works as part of the state government’s 30-day challenge to upgrade 100 roads across Gurugram by November 7.

The roads fall under the jurisdiction of GMDA, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and other agencies. GMDA is working on developing seven iconic roads and 20 model roads under the challenge, officials said.

The Golf Course road was developed jointly by DLF and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP)as a public private partnership and it was made fully operational in 2018. Its maintenance has been carried out by DLF since then. for the past several years, said officials.

A senior GMDA official said DLF had been asked to undertake targeted repairs wherever the road surface was damaged.

The work includes recarpeting, painting roadside and footpath tiles, replacing damaged tiles, refreshing lane markings and installing road-safety equipment. The developer has also been asked to improve street lighting, signage and pedestrian infrastructure.

The authority has directed DLF to make the road accessible to persons with disabilities, including providing facilities for wheelchair users to cross safely. Other proposed amenities include dustbins, public restrooms and designated smoking and non-smoking zones. The developer has also been asked to ensure regular cleaning and removal of roadside debris.

A senior DLF official said improvement work had begun. “The road is already in a good condition, but we are taking up the improvement works as per directions of the authority,” he said.

Golf Course Road begins at Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway and extends to the traffic signal near Ghata village. It was originally developed through a joint effort by HSVP and DLF.

The seven roads identified for iconic-road upgrades include MG Road (IFFCO Chowk to Sikanderpur Metro station), the Sector 27/28 and Sector 27/43 dividing roads, the Signature Tower–Millennium City Centre stretch, Sanath Road, and two stretches connecting AIT Chowk, Sikanderpur Metro station and Cyber Hub.