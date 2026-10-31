GMDA asks DLF to makeover Golf Course road into ‘iconic road’
The developer has been tasked with carrying out road improvement works as part of the state government’s 30-day challenge to upgrade 100 roads across Gurugram by November 7
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has asked real estate major DLF to upgrade a 8km stretch of Golf Course Road into an “iconic road”, with plans for resurfacing, new streetlights, wider pedestrian facilities, fresh lane markings and clearer signage, officials said on Friday.
The stretch, from NH-48 to AIT Chowk, is part of a renewed push for privately led improvements under the Haryana government’s “Giving Gurugram Back to People” programme, launched on October 8 to improve the city’s road infrastructure.
Under the programme, the developer has been tasked with carrying out road improvement works as part of the state government’s 30-day challenge to upgrade 100 roads across Gurugram by November 7.
The roads fall under the jurisdiction of GMDA, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and other agencies. GMDA is working on developing seven iconic roads and 20 model roads under the challenge, officials said.
The Golf Course road was developed jointly by DLF and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP)as a public private partnership and it was made fully operational in 2018. Its maintenance has been carried out by DLF since then. for the past several years, said officials.
A senior GMDA official said DLF had been asked to undertake targeted repairs wherever the road surface was damaged.
The work includes recarpeting, painting roadside and footpath tiles, replacing damaged tiles, refreshing lane markings and installing road-safety equipment. The developer has also been asked to improve street lighting, signage and pedestrian infrastructure.
The authority has directed DLF to make the road accessible to persons with disabilities, including providing facilities for wheelchair users to cross safely. Other proposed amenities include dustbins, public restrooms and designated smoking and non-smoking zones. The developer has also been asked to ensure regular cleaning and removal of roadside debris.
A senior DLF official said improvement work had begun. “The road is already in a good condition, but we are taking up the improvement works as per directions of the authority,” he said.
Golf Course Road begins at Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway and extends to the traffic signal near Ghata village. It was originally developed through a joint effort by HSVP and DLF.
The seven roads identified for iconic-road upgrades include MG Road (IFFCO Chowk to Sikanderpur Metro station), the Sector 27/28 and Sector 27/43 dividing roads, the Signature Tower–Millennium City Centre stretch, Sanath Road, and two stretches connecting AIT Chowk, Sikanderpur Metro station and Cyber Hub.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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