GMDA continues demolition drive on SPR

ByAbhishek Behl, Gurugram
Oct 12, 2024 05:36 AM IST

GMDA officials said that 150 jhuggis, building material shops and 10 nurseries were demolished were demolished on Friday

The enforcement wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday continued its anti-encroachment drive and cleared footpaths and green belts along major roads in sectors 50, 56 and 57, officials said.

The demolition drive on Golf Course Extension Road near Gurugram Sector 50 on Friday. (HT Photo)
The demolition drive on Golf Course Extension Road near Gurugram Sector 50 on Friday. (HT Photo)

GMDA authorities said they started the anti-encroachment drive on Thursday on the Southern Peripheral Road, where encroachments were removed. Enforcement officials said that the anti-encroachment drive will now be continued for the next few months to ensure that green belts and roads in the city are cleared of encroachments.

GMDA officials said that 150 jhuggis, building material shops and 10 nurseries were demolished were demolished on Friday. The drive was also extended on MG Road where GMDA team demolished unauthorised walls on the service road. Officials said the traffic police also joined the drive and 50 challans were issued and more than 20 vehicles which were illegally parked were towed.

“It has been decided to mobilise the workforce of the authority and also other civic agencies in the city to remove illegal encroachments across all GMDA roads, green belts and land in the city. There have been repeated complaints about rampant encroachments and we have taken action in past but in coming days this drive will become more organised and systemic,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, GMDA.

“Several officials were mobilised and eight earth moving machines were deployed to clear the areas on SPR road, sector 47 and sector 49 roads on Thursday. This action will be further intensified in the coming days,” he added.

Follow Us On