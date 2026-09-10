GMRL seeks 40,254 sqm HSVP land for metro, commercial development
Land is sought at Kadipur, Sector 37, Basai village and Dhanwapur, with GMRL planning business development beyond fare revenue.
The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), which is constructing Phase One of the metro project, has sought about 40,254.2 square metres of land from Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for station infrastructure and commercial development, officials said.
The two major parcels are proposed for Udyog Vihar Phase Six station at Kadipur and Sector 101 station, with commercial development intended to support the financial viability of the project.
GMRL is currently constructing the Priority-1 Corridor from Millennium City Centre Metro station to Sector 101 metro station near Dwarka Expressway. It has sought 18,136 square metres for business development and around 1,200 square metres for entry points to Udyog Vihar Phase Six station at Kadipur. For Sector 37 metro station, it has sought over 900 square metres, while over 800 square metres has been sought for Basai village station. For Sector 101 station, GMRL has sought over 19,000 square metres in Dhanwapur for station infrastructure and business development.
“It is kindly requested to transfer the aforesaid HSVP land measuring approx. 40254.2 sqm to GMRL on permanent basis, in order to facilitate timely execution of the Priority-1 Corridor of the Gurugram Metro Project,” a GMRL letter to HSVP said last month.
A senior GMRL official said the land was being sought for business development to ensure the financial viability of Gurugram metro. “We are soon going to hold a stakeholders meeting with developers, industries and corporates to work out linkages that can benefit both the sides. Apart from fare revenue, it is important to support the project through commercial development,” he said.
Last September, D Thara, chairperson, GMRL, had also written to the Haryana government seeking land parcels for commercial development. “I would like to request your kind support in allocating suitable land parcels along the metro corridor for property development and commercial utilisation. This will not only support the project’s financial health but also contribute significantly to urban regeneration and increased economic activity along the corridor. Additionally, it is requested that reasonable share in the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) benefits-arising from increased land value and development potential along the metro alignment-be allocated to GMRL,” the GMRL chairperson wrote.
A senior HSVP official said the authority was working on transferring land for metro construction. “As far as land for business development is concerned, the decision will be taken by higher authorities in Chandigarh,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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