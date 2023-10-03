Nine teams formed to keep a check on waste burning and pollution in Gurugram

The district administration and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) formed nine special teams on Monday to check waste burning and sanitation across the city, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Garbage burns at the dump site at Sector 12 in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that with the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on October 1, the teams have been instructed to inspect all areas where waste burning is suspected or reported and to ensure compliance with Grap norms. “The teams have been asked to report daily to ensure that the pollution level is under control. Teams will take action against waste burning and penalise offenders based on the city’s average air quality index (AQI), which is still moderate. The Sector 51 monitoring station has recorded poor air quality in several zones with high construction activity for the past two days, and teams have been directed to check those areas,” he said.

He added that the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has formed special inspection teams to check the operation of diesel generators that are not used in emergencies. “These teams will investigate violations and penalise offenders. We have written to both MCG and the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) to ensure that garbage is not burned in the city. Residents have been asked to report such incidents so that appropriate action can be taken,” he said.

When air quality is poor (AQI between 201 and 300), actions under Stage I of Grap are taken, which include ensuring proper implementation of dust mitigation guidelines in construction and demolition activities and sound environmental management of such wastes, and ensuring regular lifting of municipal solid waste, construction and demolition waste.

MCG joint commissioner Naresh Kumar said they also check hazardous waste from dedicated dump sites and ensure that no waste is dumped illegally on open land. “We perform periodic mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, as well as ensuring that dust collected is disposed of in designated sites and landfills,” he said.

Yadav said that actions under Stage II of Grap shall be taken at least three days before AQI reaches the projected levels of 301-400. “These measures include carrying out mechanical/vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling on the identified roads daily. Also, the teams will ensure focused and targeted action for reduction of air pollution in all identified hotspots in the city, intensifying remedial measures for the predominant sector(s) contributing to adverse air quality in each of such hotspots. Diesel generator sets of any capacity are banned,” he said.

Officials said that actions under Stage III of Grap will be taken at least three days before AQI reaches the projected level of 400.

