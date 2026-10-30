Rain lashes Gurugram, Pataudi logs 80mm; morning showers bring air quality relief and traffic snarls

Pre-winter showers swept across Gurugram and adjoining districts of southern Haryana between Thursday and Friday morning, bringing down the temperature and pollution levels in the city. Commuters make their way through a drizzle and thick smog in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The incessant rain also triggered some traffic snarls on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) during morning office hours on Friday.

According to Gurugram’s district administration data, Pataudi tehsil logged the district’s highest rainfall at 80 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday, followed by Farrukhnagar at 51 mm. Sohna recorded 42 mm, while urban centres also saw persistent downpours, with Wazirabad receiving 39 mm and the Badshahpur sub-tehsil recording 38 mm. Gurugram tehsil registered 27 mm, while the sub-tehsils of Kadipur and Harsaru recorded 26 mm each.

Manesar was relatively drier, recording 18 mm.

Traffic snarls On Friday morning, slow traffic was reported on NH-48 from Leisure Valley Park to Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Rajiv Chowk.

Furthermore, some slow traffic was present in old Gurugram near Sadar Bazaar, Khandsa Road, Sector 37, Sector 74A, and some parts of Manesar, as of 9.30am.

Weather forecast The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 km/h across Gurugram, Sohna, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Palwal, Hathin, Hodal, Nuh, and Taoru on Friday.

Thursday’s pour was followed by a chilly Friday morning. According to IMD data, Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 17.9°C on Friday at 8.30am, a rise of 1.8°C from the previous day.

Haryana’s average minimum temperature rose by 1.7°C compared to Thursday; the state's average minimum remained 1.8°C above normal. Narnaul recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 13°C, the weather agency’s bulletin said.

Weather scientists expect the impact of the western disturbance to ease from Friday afternoon, after which dry north-westerly winds are likely to bring down night-time temperatures across Haryana over the weekend.

Gurugram AQI down The persistent showers brought down the city's pollution levels. This comes a day after Gurugram recorded the worst air quality index (AQI) of 243 in October 2026.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer application, Gurugram’s overall AQI stood comfortably in the ‘moderate’ zone at 125 as of 7 am on Friday. Station-level readings showed Teri Gram logging the cleanest air in the city, with an AQI of 100, while Gwal Pahari recorded 106.

Sector-51, however, recorded a higher concentration of suspended particles, reporting an AQI of 169.