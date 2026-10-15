SC halts demolition drive in pvt colonies of Gurugram
Following directions from the Supreme Court, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has suspended the sealing and demolition drive conducted in private licensed colonies across the city till November 3 including DLF Phase one to five, officials said
Following directions from the Supreme Court, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has suspended the sealing and demolition drive conducted in private licensed colonies across the city till November 3 including DLF Phase one to five, officials said.
A senior DTCP official said that from Tuesday, the demolition drive in private colonies have been stopped after the top court’s directions were conveyed by the state government’s legal counsel.
The Supreme Court had issued the directions while hearing the special leave petition titled Gaurav Kohli Vs Government of Haryana on Tuesday. The petition challenged an order pronounced by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 7, which upheld the jurisdiction of the DTCP in private colonies under the jurisdiction of municipal bodies.
The bench of Justice P Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe stayed the demolition proceedings for the time being and scheduled the next hearing for November 3.
For the last eight months, the enforcement wing of the DTCP led by Amit Madholia, district town planner, was carrying out demolition and sealing drives in private licensed colonies and sealed over 160 houses for carrying out commercial activities within residential premises and violating approved building plans, officials said.
The violations against which action is being taken include illegal constructions in buildings, construction in stilt areas, unauthorized commercial use of residential premises, and road encroachments across licensed colonies, said official.
The drives were held in several areas, including DLF Phase 3, DLF Phase 4, Sushant Lok 1, and South City 1.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.