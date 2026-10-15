SC halts demolition drive in pvt colonies of Gurugram

Following directions from the Supreme Court, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has suspended the sealing and demolition drive conducted in private licensed colonies across the city till November 3 including DLF Phase one to five, officials said. The bench of Justice P Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe stayed the demolition proceedings for the time being and scheduled the next hearing for November 3. (HT PHOTO)

A senior DTCP official said that from Tuesday, the demolition drive in private colonies have been stopped after the top court’s directions were conveyed by the state government’s legal counsel.

The Supreme Court had issued the directions while hearing the special leave petition titled Gaurav Kohli Vs Government of Haryana on Tuesday. The petition challenged an order pronounced by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 7, which upheld the jurisdiction of the DTCP in private colonies under the jurisdiction of municipal bodies.

The bench of Justice P Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe stayed the demolition proceedings for the time being and scheduled the next hearing for November 3.

For the last eight months, the enforcement wing of the DTCP led by Amit Madholia, district town planner, was carrying out demolition and sealing drives in private licensed colonies and sealed over 160 houses for carrying out commercial activities within residential premises and violating approved building plans, officials said.

The violations against which action is being taken include illegal constructions in buildings, construction in stilt areas, unauthorized commercial use of residential premises, and road encroachments across licensed colonies, said official.

The drives were held in several areas, including DLF Phase 3, DLF Phase 4, Sushant Lok 1, and South City 1.