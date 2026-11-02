Service roads to be constructed between Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk stretch
Gurugram:The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated a ₹20 crore tender to construct service roads on the 3-km stretch between Subhash Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk
Gurugram:The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated a ₹20 crore tender to construct service roads on the 3-km stretch between Subhash Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk. The bids will be opened on November 23, said officials.
According to the GMDA, the road connects the Delhi-Jaipur Highway with the Gurugram-Sohna Highway and carries an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 vehicles daily.
Officials said the traffic congestion has increased during morning and evening peak hours since construction began on the Old Gurugram Metro corridor in the road’s central verge.
“There is an urgent need to increase the road’s capacity. The service roads are expected to be completed within 18 months of the work being awarded,” a senior GMDA official said, adding that the work is expected to begin next year.
The stretch serves several government offices such as Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) estate office, the Municipal Corporation Gurugram and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office in Sector 34, said officials.
It also runs near the Info City’s two phases, which hosts around 1,500 companies and attracts more than 100,000 employees daily. Several residential societies near Subhash Chowk and a special economic zone also add to traffic congestion, officials added.
The GMDA has also floated a separate ₹5 crore tender to repair the road between Millennium City centre metro station and Subash Chowk, an extension of the same route. Metro construction is underway along its central verge, a GMDA official said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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