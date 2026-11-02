Service roads to be constructed between Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk stretch

Gurugram:The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated a ₹20 crore tender to construct service roads on the 3-km stretch between Subhash Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk. The bids will be opened on November 23, said officials. According to the GMDA, the road connects the Delhi-Jaipur Highway with the Gurugram-Sohna Highway and carries an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 vehicles daily. (Representative photo)

According to the GMDA, the road connects the Delhi-Jaipur Highway with the Gurugram-Sohna Highway and carries an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 vehicles daily.

Officials said the traffic congestion has increased during morning and evening peak hours since construction began on the Old Gurugram Metro corridor in the road’s central verge.

“There is an urgent need to increase the road’s capacity. The service roads are expected to be completed within 18 months of the work being awarded,” a senior GMDA official said, adding that the work is expected to begin next year.

The stretch serves several government offices such as Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) estate office, the Municipal Corporation Gurugram and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office in Sector 34, said officials.

It also runs near the Info City’s two phases, which hosts around 1,500 companies and attracts more than 100,000 employees daily. Several residential societies near Subhash Chowk and a special economic zone also add to traffic congestion, officials added.

The GMDA has also floated a separate ₹5 crore tender to repair the road between Millennium City centre metro station and Subash Chowk, an extension of the same route. Metro construction is underway along its central verge, a GMDA official said.