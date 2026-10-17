The outsider: A decade of working, learning and growing in Gurugram
For Bisht, convenience remains an important part of the city’s appeal. She enjoys its food options and the ease of going shopping or catching a film without travelling too far
Work brought 35-year-old Komal Bisht from Uttarakhand’s Haldwani to Gurugram in 2015. As an architect, she belongs to a profession closely connected to the way cities take shape. However, what has kept her connected to the Millennium City over the years goes beyond its modern amenities.
A resident of Uniworld in Sector 47, Bisht appreciates the convenience of having shopping centres, movie theatres and food options close to home. For her, Gurugram makes everyday life easier by keeping so much within reach.
“It is a civilised city, and I like the people here,” she says.
However, Bisht says that Gurugram is much more than the glass-fronted offices, sprawling residential complexes, corporate ambitions and ever-expanding roads. For those who arrive from other towns and cities, the experience of living here is also shaped by the people they meet and the professional worlds they enter.
For Bisht, Gurugram has been a place of learning. Her work has exposed her to new experiences and helped her grow professionally, while the years spent here have strengthened her emotional attachment to the place.
That sense of growth is familiar to many who have made Gurugram their home. The city draws people from across India, often bringing together different languages, cultures and ideas under one urban landscape. Many arrive for jobs or business opportunities, initially seeing Gurugram as a practical choice. Over time, however, a workplace becomes a career, a rented home becomes familiar and neighbourhoods begin to feel like their own.
For Bisht, convenience remains an important part of the city’s appeal. She enjoys its food options and the ease of going shopping or catching a film without travelling too far. Yet, she also cooks for herself, maintaining the everyday routines that make a house feel like home.
“There is a quieter side to this urban life that often gets lost in conversations about Gurugram’s rapid growth. The city is associated with speed, ambition and long working hours, but belonging is built through ordinary moments: returning to a familiar apartment, finding a favourite place to eat or settling into a neighbourhood whose rhythms have become second nature,” she said.
As an architect, Bisht belongs to a profession closely connected to the way cities take shape. Gurugram’s transformation offers ample opportunities for professionals, even as its expanding urban landscape raises questions about infrastructure, public spaces and liveability. For residents, the experience of a city is ultimately measured not only by what is being built, but also by how comfortably they can live in it.
Bisht’s story is not one of dramatic decisions to leave her hometown behind. Instead, it is about the gradual discovery of a second place to belong. Haldwani remains the city she came from, but Gurugram has given her years of professional experience, opportunities to learn and memories of a life built away from home.
Perhaps that is the quiet achievement of a city that attracts people from everywhere. It does not have to replace the place where they grew up. It simply has to make room for them to grow.
For Bisht, Gurugram began as a destination chosen for work. More than a decade later, it has become something more personal: a city she has learnt from, grown attached to and, in her own way, made her own.
Bisht is an architect, and lives in Uniworld, Sector 47.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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