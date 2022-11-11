Three Gurugram bar bouncers booked for assault on two men

Three bar bouncers in Sector 42 were booked Wednesday for allegedly assaulting two men.

According to police, the complainant in this case, Siddharth, and his brother Sahil, reached the bar with three friends on the night of October 21. When their three friends, Pankaj, Tejpal and Sanjay, got into an altercation with the bouncers, Siddharth and Sahil intervened, police said.

At this moment, the bouncers started assaulting Siddharth and Sahil and chased them outside the bar on to the road, police said.

The two went to a government hospital in Sector 10 for treatment, where they were found to have sustained multiple blunt force injuries, according to doctors, said police.

Siddharth submitted a written complaint at DLF police station in Sector 29 on October 22 but it was not registered immediately and an inquiry was carried out.

A police team visited the bar Wednesday and collected footage from a CCTV camera, in which suspects were allegedly seen assaulting the brothers. According to police, both sides were in inebriated condition at that time.

An FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code Wednesday night, said police.

The suspects are yet to be arrested.