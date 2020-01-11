IMD introduces limited access to data on public website

cities

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 16:30 IST

PUNE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has taken steps to restrict full-fledged access to its data on its website to prevent misuse of data for commercial and other purposes.

IMD has launched two new websites, one of which has limited information and is open to the public, and the other website which will only be accessed by scientists.

In a statement earlier this week, IMD’s senior scientist, Sankar Nath, said it has launched a new website, www.mausam.imd.gov.in which has been specially developed for the general public. The website launched on January 8 will have limited access to IMD’s maps, images and readings.

The statement said those organisations or individuals wanting complete access to the website for commercials and research and development must contact the IMD directly.

Earlier, the IMD had a common website for scientists, students, commercial organisations and the general public.

A senior IMD official from Pune said, “This decision was taken in Delhi to prevent private forecasters using IMD data and not even acknowledging us. The shifting of the data on the website began on January 1. Now, the IMD has two websites. This will help stop the misuse of internal data which could result in wrong forecasts.”

Under the new system, those wanting meteorogical data on a regular basis will need to register with IMD and pay a fee registration. An undertaking will also have to be signed stating that the data will be used exclusively by the authorised person or organisation and will not be passed or transmitted to any other party or agency (Indian or foreign ) or media ( internet / electronic) either in part of in full. If necessary, prior approval may be required from IMD.