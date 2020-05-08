e-paper
KDMC to appoint social workers for each ward

cities Updated: May 08, 2020 23:38 IST
Sajana Nambiar
The increasing cases of Covid-19 in Kalyan and Dombivli city have prompted the civic body to put more measures in place.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi announced on Friday that they will rope in social groups, corporators and individuals from every ward and appoint them as ‘Covid warriors’.

The volunteers will work under the guidance of KDMC employees and help out with awareness programmes, give Covid information to residents and help residents with home delivery of essential.

They will also keep a track on senior citizens, pregnant women and differently abled people and help them with essentials.

“The volunteers will set up hand wash stations at slum areas and ensure cleanliness in public toilets in slum areas. They will also acquire details of residents with severe respiratory disorders and inform KDMC health department,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

They will also ensure there is no crowding of people anywhere and social distancing is followed in public places.

