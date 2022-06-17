ARTO pays poor auto driver’s challan, assures help in studies
In a rare glimpse of the humanitarian side of a tough officer, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) of Maharajganj RC Bharatiya not only paid an 18-year-old poor auto driver’s challan of ₹24,500 but also assured him financial help in completing his studies.
As per reports, an auto driver Vijay Kumar, 18, who hails from Singhpur Talhi village, reached the ARTO’s office to meet him. “Sir, I have merely ₹13,500 which I managed to get after selling my mother’s mangalsutra. If possible, kindly give me a waiver in the fine as I have only this much to deposit. I am from a very poor family, please help me,” pleaded Vijay Kumar and burst into tears in full public view.
Kumar, who wants to continue his studies, told the officer that due to adverse circumstances and extreme poverty, he had to quit his studies and assist his father in meeting the family’s financial needs. “Sir, this auto rickshaw is my sole means of livelihood,” said Kumar.
He further said that his father had only one eye and he had five sisters and a mother to look after.
Kumar’s pathetic saga moved the ARTO who himself cleared the challan of ₹24, 500. “I am an officer but before than I am a human being. I can’t be inhuman and insensitive. The fact that he had to sell his mother’s mangalsutra to collect money for the challan was killing. Hence, I immediately decided to pay his challan,” said Bharatiya.
“I told him that I reside in a one-room set and he could come and stay there in case he wanted to prepare for any competition or complete his studies. I assured him all possible help in his studies,” he added.
However, Vijay Kumar was allowed to leave the ARTO office only after a pledge that he would strictly follow the traffic rules and renew his insurance timely.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics