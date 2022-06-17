ARTO pays poor auto driver’s challan, assures help in studies

In a rare glimpse of the humanitarian side of a tough officer, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) of Maharajganj RC Bharatiya not only paid an 18-year-old poor auto driver’s challan of ₹24,500 but also assured him financial help in completing his studies.

As per reports, an auto driver Vijay Kumar, 18, who hails from Singhpur Talhi village, reached the ARTO’s office to meet him. “Sir, I have merely ₹13,500 which I managed to get after selling my mother’s mangalsutra. If possible, kindly give me a waiver in the fine as I have only this much to deposit. I am from a very poor family, please help me,” pleaded Vijay Kumar and burst into tears in full public view.

Kumar, who wants to continue his studies, told the officer that due to adverse circumstances and extreme poverty, he had to quit his studies and assist his father in meeting the family’s financial needs. “Sir, this auto rickshaw is my sole means of livelihood,” said Kumar.

He further said that his father had only one eye and he had five sisters and a mother to look after.

Kumar’s pathetic saga moved the ARTO who himself cleared the challan of ₹24, 500. “I am an officer but before than I am a human being. I can’t be inhuman and insensitive. The fact that he had to sell his mother’s mangalsutra to collect money for the challan was killing. Hence, I immediately decided to pay his challan,” said Bharatiya.

“I told him that I reside in a one-room set and he could come and stay there in case he wanted to prepare for any competition or complete his studies. I assured him all possible help in his studies,” he added.

However, Vijay Kumar was allowed to leave the ARTO office only after a pledge that he would strictly follow the traffic rules and renew his insurance timely.

