CCTV footage captures home guard aspirant Yogendra Singh's struggle before death

CCTV footage from the 35th Battalion PAC ground has emerged, purportedly showing 25-year-old home guard recruitment aspirant, Yogendra Singh, struggling to continue running shortly before he collapsed during the physical test on September 15, even as police investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. Yogendra Singh, a resident of Sitapur, was taking part in the Home Guard recruitment physical test. (HT Photo)

The footage shows Yogendra running along with other candidates before he appears to lose his balance and stumble. A candidate running alongside him appears to steady him, following which Yogendra sits down briefly.

He then tries to resume running, but is unable to do so and continues moving forward unsteadily before eventually collapsing, according to the footage being examined by investigators.

Also read: Home guard aspirant’s death: Autopsy reveals water bottle lodged in throat; FIR lodged

Family files murder FIR after post-mortem The development comes a day after the family lodged an FIR against unknown persons for murder following an autopsy that cited asphyxia and found a 250 ml plastic water bottle lodged in Yogendra’s throat.

The post-mortem report also recorded 12 injury marks on his body, prompting his family to allege foul play.

Police, however, are examining the post-mortem findings alongside other aspects of the incident and have not publicly attributed the injuries or the bottle to any particular person.

DCP (central) Vikrant Veer Singh said a five-member team had been constituted to investigate the case. “Apart from the post-mortem report, all other aspects related to the incident are being investigated,” he said.

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Police collect footage, candidate and staff details Cops are collecting CCTV footage from the PAC premises and details of candidates and staff members who were present at the venue when Yogendra died.

The police are also examining the sequence of events captured in the footage and the circumstances in which Yogendra was taken for medical treatment after collapsing.

Yogendra, a resident of Madhia Rahimpur village under Ramkot police station in Sitapur district, had participated in the physical race as part of the home guards recruitment process.