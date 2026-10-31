Documents of over 4 lakh basic education teachers to be sent for UP STF verification

In light of the Allahabad high court’s October 16 order, the state basic education department on Friday decided to send educational documents and appointment letters of over 4 lakh teachers of government primary and upper primary schools (Classes I to 8) for extensive verification by the UP Special Task Force. UP basic education department has taken the decision in the light of the Oct 16 Allahabad HC order in this regard. (For Representation)

The court passed the order while hearing a writ petition regarding irregularly/against-rules and fraudulently appointed government school teachers working in schools run under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council.

Director, basic education, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said, “The documents shall be submitted to the basic shiksha adhikari concerned within one week of receipt of the notification issued from the respective BSA office.”

All BSAs have been directed to issue orders to headmasters to ensure compliance. The district offices must compile details of each teacher’s appointment date, academic qualifications, minimum eligibility requirements applicable at the time of appointment and merit secured under the relevant gazette notification in an Excel sheet.

The compiled details, along with the supporting documents, must be forwarded to the concerned STF range office. The STF may seek assistance from district police chiefs and commissioners of police to complete the exercise, while the education department has been directed to provide all necessary information and cooperation.

The court directed the director of education to supervise the exercise undertaken by the BSAs, and may nominate an officer for day-to-day supervision. Likewise, the additional director general, STF, will supervise the verification and investigation and may nominate an officer for day-to-day supervision.

Any laxity on the part of any of the officers named hereinabove shall be viewed seriously and the officer concerned may be held personally accountable. The department was asked to report compliance on November 4.

Meanwhile, primary school teachers’ association office-bearers declined to comment on the issue since the exercise is being carried out on the high court order.