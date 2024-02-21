 Gang using ambulance for theft busted, five held - Hindustan Times
Gang using ambulance for theft busted, five held

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Interestingly, all the five accused were first-time offenders who cited shortage of money as the motive for the organised theft. The members of the gang, from cutter to ambulance driver, were also experts in their domain, said police.

LUCKNOW: Police on Tuesday busted a gang which used gas cutters to break into shops in Madiyaon and took away electrical goods using an ambulance .

The gang used gas cutters to break into shops in Madiyaon and took away electrical goods using an ambulance . (Pic for representation)

With the arrest of five members of the gang, police claimed to have solved nine such thefts, mostly in the Madiyaon area and recovered several electrical items as well as an ambulance.

“Police recovered 168 boxes of wires of several branded companies, a geyser, switches, UPS, inverter, battery, 92 mobile oils of different companies, oxygen cylinder, laptop, guns and live cartridges,” said the police in a press note.

“While Sushil Kumar, 22, is an electrician and the prime accused, Saif Ali, 20, is a labourer, Sachin, 19, and Manish Kumar, 24, both work as labourers in welding machine factories. Mohammad Sajid, 32, is an ambulance driver. All of them are Lucknow residents,” said Abijith R Shankar, ADCP North, on Wednesday.

“The accused would go to the closed electrical or bike shop at night and break the locks/ shutter using a gas cutter. They would then steal the goods and load them in an ambulance to sell them in the market,” he added.

“The men have been booked under various sections of IPC and Arms Act,” said police, adding that the ambulance used in the thefts had been seized under the Motor Vehicle act and details were being collected.

