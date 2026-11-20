The Allahabad high court has ruled that the Gangsters Act is an exceptional measure and cannot be used as an alternative to ordinary criminal prosecution merely because the underlying allegations are serious. It has issued binding guidelines requiring individual assessment of each accused before invoking the Act. A division bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh and Justice Tarun Saxena passed the order. (HT File Photo)

A division bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh and Justice Tarun Saxena passed the order while allowing a writ petition and quashing a Gangsters Act FIR registered by Saharanpur police in connection with a 2021 country liquor excise evasion case.

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Require individual assessment of each accused In its November 19, 2026 judgment, the court said invoking the Act required an individual assessment of each accused. Authorities must record reasons when the base case is already pending trial, disclose the status of related proceedings, maintain proper minutes of joint meetings and provide specific justification before including a public servant.

The court set aside FIR No. 645 of 2025, registered on December 12, 2025, along with the gang chart and all consequential proceedings against petitioners Pranay Aneja, Ashwani Upadhyay, Upendra Govind Rao and Ravindra Kishor.

The FIR named 16 people, including officers and employees of a licensed distillery, a transporter, wholesale licensees and excise officials.

They were accused of removing liquor twice against a single pass by using duplicate barcodes.