LMC to convert old UPSRTC bus into mobile smart class for poor children

Published on Dec 15, 2022 06:18 PM IST

The larger goal is to encourage children engaged in beggary to pursue education so that they can be integrated into the government schooling system

This mobile smart class is being set up as a part of the SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) programme, which is a central government initiative being run by the ministry of social justice and empowerment. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to sell an old bus to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) for converting it into a mobile smart class for children engaged in beggary.

This proposal, forwarded by municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh over a month ago, was passed at a UPSRTC board meeting on Wednesday evening. The depreciated cost of the vehicle is around 3-4 lakh, said Singh.

“We are planning to run a smart class in the bus, which will travel to different areas where we know beggar families live, like certain spots in Hazratganj where these children sell balloons, toys, etc. The plan is to conduct short classes for half an hour or slightly longer, where they can come in for a short time and attend,” he added.

The larger goal is to encourage these children to pursue education so that they can be integrated into the government schooling system, said the commissioner.

This mobile smart class is being set up as a part of the SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) programme, which is a central government initiative being run by the ministry of social justice and empowerment. It is being undertaken in Lucknow by the municipal corporation and NGOs. The aim is to rid India of beggary and make all such people employable, by providing education and other skills.

The expenses for the bus will be met by funding through CSR, and with the help of NGOs, as the LMC does not currently have the funds to bear the cost. Singh estimated that the smart class would be functional in little over a month once the funds are in place.

“Even if we are able to bring 5 or 6 children into schools through this initiative, this project would have served its purpose,” he said.

