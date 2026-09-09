Now, Moradabad mosque under scrutiny over map approval

MEERUT The Mustafa Mosque, a nearly 40-year-old place of worship spread across around 300 square metres near Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) in Moradabad, has come under the scrutiny of the Moradabad Development Authority (MDA) following a complaint alleging that the structure was constructed without approval of a building map. The structure is located adjacent the boundary wall of Teerthanker Mahaveer University’s main gate in Moradabad. (Sourced)

The structure is located adjacent the boundary wall of TMU’s main gate. Acting on the complaint, the MDA issued a notice to the mosque management and sought documents relating to the construction of the structure and approval of its building map.

“A complaint regarding Mustafa Mosque was received by the authority. It stated that the building map had not been approved. Accordingly, a notice has been issued seeking the relevant documents. The documents will be examined and further action will be taken in accordance with the rules,” said MDA vice-chairman Anubhav Singh.

The development comes shortly after bulldozer action was carried out on July 7 against the alleged illegal shrine of Baba Faulad Shah, located on land recorded as a pond near TMU, bringing renewed attention to constructions allegedly without requisite approvals in the area.

Hafiz Muhammad Shane Azahari, imam of Mustafa Mosque, said he was not aware of the details of the notice or the documents relating to the construction. He said his role at the mosque was limited to leading prayers.

According to the complaint received by the development authority, the Mustafa Mosque was constructed without obtaining approval of a building map from the competent authority. Questions have also been raised over the records pertaining to the construction.

Following the complaint, the MDA issued a notice directing the mosque management to produce the relevant documents. The authority indicated that the records will first be examined before any further action is taken under the applicable rules.

The notice has generated concern among those associated with the mosque, although the authority has not yet announced any conclusion regarding the legality of the structure.

The development follows the demolition of the alleged illegal shrine of Baba Faulad Shah. The shrine had been constructed on land near TMU that was recorded in revenue records as pond land.

A complaint had been filed regarding the construction. An investigation found that plot number 1180 in revenue village Pakbara, measuring 0.1620 hectares, was recorded in the revenue records under Category 6(1) as uncultivated submerged land or pond land.

The investigation found that the Baba Faulad Shah shrine had initially been constructed on the land. Subsequently, the property was allegedly encroached upon by one Mahboob and gradually permanent construction was carried out there.

The matter was taken before the court of the Sadar tehsildar. In December 2025, the court, acting under Section 67 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, passed an eviction order against the encroachment.

The court also imposed compensation of ₹1,73,340 and litigation expenses of ₹4,000 on the person held responsible for the illegal occupation.

Mahboob subsequently challenged the tehsildar court’s order before the district magistrate’s court.

During the hearing, the DM court underlined the importance of ponds and their role beyond simply storing water. The court observed that ponds contribute to maintaining ecological balance, preserving groundwater levels, protecting animals, birds and aquatic organisms and facilitating rainwater harvesting.

The DM court dismissed the appeal and upheld the order passed by the Sadar tehsildar.

Following the court’s decision, the construction raised on plot number 1180 was demolished and the pond land was cleared of the alleged encroachment.

The Mustafa Mosque notice also comes against the backdrop of similar action against religious structures in different parts of Moradabad district.

Earlier, bulldozer action had been carried out against an alleged illegal mosque constructed on land recorded as a pond in Didori village. Action was also taken against an alleged illegal shrine built on land belonging to a Chamunda temple in Bhojpur.

Similarly, the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Shah on Kanth Road and an allegedly illegally constructed mosque in Belwara had also faced bulldozer action.