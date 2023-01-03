Row after war hero’s name removed from KMC gate

KANPUR The Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) stirred a controversy after it removed the name of a Kargil war hero, Major Salman, from its main entrance gate that was named after him. After beautification of the campus, the board bearing the war hero’s name was dumped in a nearby park, and his name was not mentioned on the new gate.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) accused the “BJP-dominated KMC” of taking off the name purely because of the “religious identity of Major Salman.” “This is an insult to a war hero...it will not be tolerated. We will be taking up this issue with the authorities and won’t rest unless the name is restored on the gate,” said Amitabh Bajpai, SP MLA.

Social activist Aqeel Ahmad Shanu threatened a movement over the issue. “The war heroes should not be dragged into hate politics. This is an insult to a man who laid down his life for the country,” he said. Congress leader Vikas Awasthi also questioned the KMC’s decision and said he would meet the municipal commissioner to seek stern action against officials who did this.

Major Salman, a Kargil war hero, was killed in a terror operation in May 2006 in Kupwara (J&K), where he gunned down a terrorist, and took bullets chasing the second one whom he eliminated. He was awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for his bravery and ultimate sacrifice.

The KMC, in his memory, named its main gate as ‘Major Salman Dwar’. “His name would remain on the gate. Smart city has renovated the KMC building and the entrance,” said RK Singh, nodal officer, smart city, KMC.

“We are making a new board for this gate and it will be installed over the next three days. It is wrong to assume any politics or insult behind this,” he added.