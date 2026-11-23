Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the direct benefits of investor-friendly policies, concessions and subsidies for the private sector should reach the state’s youth and the general public to the maximum extent. He also directed officials to ensure that all infrastructure, industrial development and public welfare projects are completed by adhering to quality within stipulated timelines. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a review meeting of the State Transformation Commission in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT PHOTO) more

He was reviewing ongoing and proposed development projects and public welfare schemes at a State Transformation Commission meeting.

“Along with various facilities including tax concessions and subsidies to industries, the private sector and investors, the government has ensured that the interests of people of the state remain at the centre of every government policy, decision and provision,” he said.

Reviewing the honorarium payments of 3,10,437 outsourced personnel deployed in 88 departments of the state, he said, “It must be ensured under all circumstances that every employee receives the enhanced honorarium in full and on time.”

During a review of expressway projects, officials informed the CM that the tendering process for the Chitrakoot Link Expressway would be finalised by November 30. Acquisition of 91.46% land required for the Farrukhabad Link Expressway has been completed and the Letter of Award (LOA) has been issued to the selected firm, the officials added.

Similarly, 82.98% of land for the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link Expressway, 86.04% of the Jhansi Link Expressway, and 83.45% for the Jewar Link Expressway have been acquired and LOAs have also been issued to the firms selected for construction of all three projects.

Verification work for the Meerut-Haridwar, Vindhya Expressway and Vindhya-Purvanchal Spur has been completed, and land rates have also been approved in most districts, officials said. Instructions were issued to initiate land acquisition at the earliest.

Reviewing industrial development projects, the chief minister directed that financial bids for tenders received for the Multi-Modal Logistics Hub in Greater Noida be opened within the next two weeks and that further action on the Multi-Modal Logistics Park be expedited.

Taking stock of public welfare schemes, the chief minister laid special emphasis on connecting 12.50 lakh families identified under the ‘Zero Poverty Scheme’ with basic facilities. Officials informed the chief minister that 59,447 PM/CM houses had been sanctioned for eligible families.

The chief minister directed officers that workers should be provided with labour cards, Ayushman cards, subsidised meals and free medicines on the spot.

Instructions were issued to complete 279 public works department projects costing more than ₹50 crore each, with a total cost of ₹47,248 crore, within the stipulated timelines.

Expressing satisfaction with the completion of repairs on 50,189 kilometers (91%) of roads against the target of 54,878 kilometers under the pothole-free roads campaign, the chief minister directed that the remaining roads be made pothole-free immediately.