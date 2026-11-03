UP outsourced staff to get revised salary from Sept

: The state government on Monday announced that the benefit of revised salaries under the Uttar Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (UPCOS) will be effective retrospectively from September for outsourced staff. In a bid to safeguard the interests of outsourced staff, the payment of GST, service charges and centage will be borne by the respective departments. (For representation only)

In a government order issued by the Department of Secretariat Administration, it was clarified that the salaries mentioned in an earlier GO issued on September 19, 2026, would be effective from September 2, 2026.

This means outsourced staff in government departments will receive the revised salary for November, along with arrears for the preceding months. The decision will benefit at least 2.70 lakh employees working on outsourced contracts in over 70 government departments.

“Departments where outsourced staff have been deployed at wages lower than those prescribed in the GO will be provided budgetary provisions to meet the additional expenditure arising from the revised wage rates,” said Principal Secretary, Secretariat Administration, Manish Chauhan.

The wages have been classified into four categories: ₹39,000 at Level I, ₹21,947 at Level II, ₹19,446 at Level III and ₹17,646 at Level IV. Employees will be entitled to EPF and ESI benefits, with equal contributions from the employer. The deductions will be credited to employees as per rules.

In a bid to safeguard the interests of outsourced staff, the payment of GST, service charges and centage will be borne by the respective departments.