U.P.’s mega plantation drive begins today
The mega plantation drive in Uttar Pradesh will start on Tuesday with the plantation of 25 crore saplings while another 10 crore will be planted by August 15. Once they grow up, these trees will be enough to provide oxygen for the people of the state and will also fulfil 80% of UP’s carbon sequestration target till 2030.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will plant a sapling in Karvi Range in Chitrakoot while governor Anandiben Patel and minister of state for forests and climate change, KP Malik, will plant a sapling at Kukrail forest in Lucknow. The state’s ministers and MPs will participate in the drive and plant a sapling in each of the 75 districts.
Chief secretary DS Mishra planted a sapling at Eldeco Saubhagyam in a programme organised by Lok Bharti and he will participate in the plantation drive at the Eco Garden on July 5.
Uttar Pradesh has divided this year’s plantation drive into four parts beginning July 5, with a special focus upon developing ‘Shakti Vans’ dedicated to women empowerment. Shakti Vans will be established in each of the 75 districts.
On July 5 a total 25-crore saplings will be planted. Another 5 crore plants (2.5 crore on each day) will be planted on July 6 and July 7. On August 15, the state will plant 5 crore more saplings to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav under which 75 saplings will specially be planted in each Gram panchayat.
“A grown-up tree provides 82,420 litres of oxygen while an individual requires 550 litres of oxygen per day. The oxygen generated by these saplings, when they grow big enough, will meet the (oxygen) needs of over 14 crore individuals,” forest minister Arun K Saxena had said in a press conference on June 30, announcing the plantation drive.
According to the State of Forest Report 2021, 9.23% of the state’s area has forest cover. In 2013, it was 8.82%. The state government has now set a target to enhance this area to 15%.
The drive will help sequestering nearly 18.55 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030. Uttar Pradesh will be planting 175 crore saplings in the next five years. This will result in sequestration of 72 million tonnes of carbon dioxide thus achieving nearly 80% of UP’s carbon sequestration target aimed till 2030, said B Prabhakar, additional mission director, Vriksharopan Jan Andolan-2022, in a press statement on Monday.
Under the plantation drive different types of forests including Amrut Van, Shakti Van, Bal Van, Yuva Van, Nagar Van and food forests will be developed to connect people with forests and motivate them to protect greenery.
“We as individuals can also plant a sapling and take care of it until it grows. This will be our own contribution towards the environment for improving oxygen level,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
SK Pandey takes charge as new Prayagraj SSP
Shailesh Kumar Pandey, a 2011 batch IPS officer took charge as the new senior superintendent of police of Prayagraj on Monday. Pandey was serving as SSP, Ayodhya before he was transferred to Prayagraj. Pandey took over from Ajay Kumar, who was transferred to CB-CID in Lucknow on Saturday. Pandey hails from Siwan district of Bihar and his wife, Shruti, is the district magistrate of Balrampur.
Court releases 8 accused of June 10 protest in Saharanpur
A local court in Saharanpur has ordered the release of eight persons, who were accused of participating in the June 10 protests and sent to jail along with 77 other persons. Police had arrested 85 persons and registered three cases after a massive protest broke out in the city area, on June 10, after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had allegedly made some offensive remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.
Security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi discussed
The security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi, prepared by the Central Industrial Security Force, was discussed at the high-level meeting in Ayodhya on Monday. Senior police officials and general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, were present at the meeting. Additional director general of police (security) BK Singh stated that state forces and central forces are preparing a security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi.
Uttar Pradesh reports one Covid death; drop in fresh cases
Uttar Pradesh reported one death despite a downward trend in the new daily Covid cases on Monday, as per the state health department. Uttar Pradesh reported 297 new Covid cases against 65615 samples tested in the past 24 hours, according to the data. There were 318 new Covid cases on June 15, while on June 14 there were 286 new Covid cases. The death of a Covid positive occurred at King George's Medical University.
Maha | Heavy rain alert for Mumbai, dists, CM Shinde urges admin to remain alert
An orange alert for heavy rains was issued by the IMD for the next five days following which the National Disaster Response Force deployed its teams in several places, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Chiplun, Ratnagiri and Mahad, Raigad. Newly appointed Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde directed collectors of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts to take precautions in the wake of the alert. “Some rivers have reached the warning level,” read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.
