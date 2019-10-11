e-paper
Man held for smuggling gold paste in underwear

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:35 IST

Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi Faecal matter spotted in an Indian passenger’s undergarments at the Indira Gandhi Airport’s Terminal 3 turned out to be gold paste worth around ₹30 lakh.

The man, who was allegedly trying to smuggle 890 grams of gold in paste form, from Doha in Qatar, was arrested upon his arrival on Thursday by the customs officials.

According to the officials, the 35-year-old man was intercepted following a tip-off and was asked to cooperate for a detailed baggage check and frisking.

“While checking, nothing was recovered from his bags but when the man passed through a metal detector, the alarm went off. On this, the man was thoroughly frisked, and from his underpants, we recovered a pouch with some yellow paste in it. The pouch was cut open and when the metal detector confirmed the presence of metal in the paste, it was sent for inspection,” a customs officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

The officer said that after confirming the paste as gold, they initiated the extraction, through which they retrieved 890 grams of pure gold from the paste.

Amandeep Singh, additional commissioner, customs, said that the recovered gold is worth ₹29.3 lakh. The man was arrested and the recovered gold was seized, he said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 22:35 IST

