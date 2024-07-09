Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.74 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 10, 2024 33.79 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 34.22 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 34.93 °C Light rain July 13, 2024 33.09 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 29.15 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 30.78 °C Overcast clouds July 16, 2024 28.44 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.96 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.76 °C Light rain Chennai 29.69 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.5 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.49 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.15 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.06 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Manali today, on July 9, 2024, is 29.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.74 °C and 32.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.67 °C and 35.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Manali the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024

