 2 cops booked for causing death by negligence | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
2 cops booked for causing death by negligence

ByVinay Dalvi
Mar 10, 2024 07:36 AM IST

GRP constable and MSG jawan booked for negligence after pushing unconscious commuter onto train, leading to his death.

MUMBAI: A Government Railway Police (GRP) constable and a Maharashtra Security Force (MSG) jawan were booked by the railway police in Borivali for causing death by negligence after they pushed a 47-year-old commuter who fell unconscious at Reay Road station on to a local train instead of helping him access treatment. The man was spotted by other commuters at Goregaon station, and rushed to Shatabdi Hospital where he was declared dead.

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 15, when Sewri resident Allauddin Jahiruddin Mujahid took a train from Sewri for CSMT on the harbour line, but alighted from the train at Reay Road as he was feeling unwell.

“Mujahid sat on a bench to comfort himself but lost his balance, toppled over on the platform and became unconscious,” said a police officer. A fellow commuter informed MSG jawan Mahesh Andhale, who in turn intimated GRP constable Vijay Khandekar. Both Andhale and Khandekar were on duty at Reay Road station at the time.

“Andhale splashed water on the man’s face, but he did not wake up. So he and Khandekar assumed that Mujahid was a drug addict. They pushed him into the goods compartment of a local train with the help of two coolies, Amir Shaikh and Dashrath Kamble,” the police officer stated.

When the train reached Goregaon station and other commuters spotted an unconscious Mujahid on board, they intimated the GRP control room. A GRP constable reached the spot and rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Doctors said the cause of death was brain haemorrhage.

“After registering an accidental death report, the Borivali GRP carried out a back trail to find out where Mujahid had boarded the train and came to know about the incident. The accused should have rushed him to the nearest hospital instead of pushing him into a train to avoid their work,” said the police officer.

The investigation was carried out under the guidance of GRP commissioner Dr Ravindra Shisve and the two policemen were booked them under section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mujahid’s identity was ascertained through his documents and his body was handed his son Akbar Allauddin Mujahid, 19.

