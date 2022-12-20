APMC fruit traders threaten to go on indefinite strike

Navi Mumbai: Fruit traders at Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from next week if the accused in the alleged attack on a trader last Friday were not arrested.

On Monday, the traders held a morcha and a meeting on the fruit market premises demanding arrest of the accused. The protest came in the wake of an attack on fruit trader Pramod Pate at G198 office by a few persons. Pate was assaulted and his office was ransacked. The incident took place over financial transactions. The accused also took away the CCTV equipment after the attack.

APMC fruit market director Sanjay Pansare said, “The attack on the fruit trader by the men of a vegetable market trader, who is also a developer, was brutal. They ransacked his office and assaulted him. Some 10-15 men were involved in the incident. They even made a video call to his father and threatened him.”

“Crores of rupees of transactions happen in the market every day and sometimes there are differences. But such a life-threatening attack is unacceptable and we condemn it. The vegetable and fruit market traders are like brothers and this incident sends a very wrong message and cannot be tolerated.”

“While the police have cooperated with us so far, we want stern action against such goondaism in the market. The accused should be charged under serious sections and arrested. Any further delay will weaken the case,” he added.

Balasaheb Bhende, a fruit market leader, said “Our morcha, in which leaders like Naseem Siddiqui were present, was held to send a message that such incidents should not be repeated and that we stand with our traders.”

“We have submitted a memorandum to the police on the issue. If the culprits were not arrested till Saturday, we will shut down the fruit market indefinitely from next Monday. We will also take a massive morcha to the police station to press for our demands,” he added.

When contacted deputy commissioner of police, Vivek Pansare, he said, “We are looking into the issue and shall take requisite action.”