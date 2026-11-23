MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed paying ₹3.17 crore as Metro cess to facilitate the transfer of 34,584.34 square metres of land belonging to the defunct India United Mills No. 2 and 3 in Mazagaon, also known as Indu Mills, to the civic body. The land is earmarked for a recreation ground and a textile museum. Mumbai, India - June 15, 2021: Textile Museum being constructed inside India United Mills number 2 and 3 at Byculla, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 15, 2021. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO) more

The proposal, which has received administrative approval, will be placed before the BMC standing committee on Wednesday. The payment will be made to the Collector of Stamps, Mumbai City, towards registration of the land transfer document between the National Textile Corporation (NTC) and the BMC.

The land transfer had hit a roadblock in April 2024, when the Collector of Stamps demanded ₹16.12 crore as stamp duty from NTC. The corporation objected to the demand, following which the transfer document could not be registered.

The BMC subsequently approached the stamp authorities, citing a Maharashtra government order dated October 31, 2003. The order provides for exemption or remission of stamp duty in certain cases where land is transferred free of cost to a local authority in exchange for transferable development rights (TDR) or floor space index (FSI) for public amenities.

However, the Collector of Stamps clarified that prior approval from the state government’s Urban Development Department was required to exempt the document from the 1% Metro cess.

Following this, the municipal commissioner wrote to the Urban Development Department on January 13, 2026, seeking an exemption. The state government is yet to communicate its decision.

With the transfer still pending, the BMC administration has now proposed paying the cess from its own budget to move the process forward. It expects the amount to be refunded if the state government subsequently approves the exemption.

The land forms part of a 64,947.34 sq m property belonging to the defunct India United Mills No. 2 and 3 at CTS No. 831 in Mazagaon. Of this, NTC handed over advance possession of 61,056.89 sq m to the BMC on January 7, 2009, for developing a recreation ground under Regulation 58 of the Development Control Regulations, 1991.

Later, through a notification dated December 29, 2016, the state government reserved 44,000 sq m of the land for a recreation ground and textile museum, subject to certain conditions. The reservation was also recorded in the property’s property card.

According to NTC’s letter dated September 6, 2024, work on the textile museum is progressing in phases on approximately 34,584.34 sq m of the reserved plot. The BMC has appointed JSW through the CSA mechanism to undertake the museum’s construction. The civic administration has clarified that the construction expenditure will not be borne by the municipal corporation.

The 1% Metro cess has been calculated at ₹3.17 crore, based on the 2026-27 ready reckoner rate of ₹68,140 per sq m and an FSI of 1.33. The amount has been provided for in the BMC’s 2026-27 budget under the account head relating to discretionary obligations under reservations.

The civic administration said the payment would help complete the land transfer and ensure that the reservation under the sanctioned Development Plan 2034 is put to use for its intended public purposes — a recreation ground and a textile museum.