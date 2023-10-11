BMC’s draft adoption policy receives 75 objections and suggestions

SLUG: BATTLE FOR OPEN SPACES HT Image

The BMC has received around 75 objections and suggestions to its new draft open space adoption policy, the last date for which was Tuesday. The opinion of political parties, activists and citizens is unanimous: they want the civic body to scrap the policy, which allows adoption of recreation grounds and playgrounds with some riders. Parks and gardens have been left out of the ambit of the policy, as the BMC will maintain them.

While the controversial term ‘caretaker’ was done away with in the draft policy released last month, activists called it old wine in a new bottle, pointing out that far from attempting to take back the existing 51 plots under private control, the new policy had created third-party interests again. The policy also glaringly pointed towards the civic body’s seeming inability to take back its own open spaces.

Out of 51 plots, 11 plots are under the control of politicians, who treat them like their personal fiefdom by commercially exploiting them, constructing clubs on the land and denying access to the general public.

The draft policy also has a clause which states that the BMC will take over the plots by determining the capital value of the constructions and other amenities erected on them by paying the ‘caretakers’ 50 percent of the invested cost after depreciation. This was rubbished as a “nonsensical clause” by activists, who point out that the BMC will have to pay for its own plots.

Activists called the new adoption policy an eyewash to satisfy the demands of private parties in possession of public spaces. They believe that the civic body has deliberately created new avenues to give away these plots again. Veteran activists like Ashok Ravat, former chief information commissioner Shailesh Gandhi, and Anil Galgali and Nayana Kathpalia from NAGAR, who have for years been fighting for preservation of open spaces are of the collective opinion that the BMC has the authority, funds and responsibility to safeguard the vital open spaces for Mumbai’s citizens.

Activists were not the only ones to object to the draft adoption policy. BJP MLA Ameet Satam has suggested that all plots currently in possession of individuals/institutions be taken back, and all RGs and PGs be maintained by the BMC with local ALMs appointed as watchdogs. Almost all former Congress corporators have also demanded that the new policy be scrapped.

Those on the other side of the fence also have objections although for other reasons. BJP MP Gopal Shetty has a 12-acre PG plot, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Kridangan in Kandivali West, as well as a seven-acre garden plot, Swatantra Veer Savarkar Udyan, in Borivali West. Shetty had earlier told HT that he strongly objected to the BMC’s paying only 50 percent of the expenses incurred on amenities built on the land. The MP claimed that his Poisar Gymkhana charged reasonable membership fees and had also demanded 30 percent construction on public plots for indoor sports facilities to ostensibly promote sports among the poor.

