How Mumbai man posed as doctor for 28 years, diverted ₹200 crore in public welfare funds

At a special health camp for people associated with the film industry, held in Andheri (west) on January 18, the DRVA Charitable Trust claimed to have “served 56,000 patients” and set “new benchmarks” in public health care. ‘Dr’ Dharmendra Kumar Chandradev Singh

The event was attended by Bollywood actors, a parliamentarian from Madhya Pradesh and top officials linked to several public sector units (PSUs). The trust claimed on its website that it had set “a world record” by organising 9,781 “free, mega medical camps” under the guidance of its chairperson, ‘Dr’ Dharmendra Kumar Chandradev Singh, 50, benefiting 19.6 million people.

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‘Doctor’ for 28 years, now under ED scanner Ten months on, ‘Dr’ Singh and many of his charitable trusts, including the DRVA, Swarlipi and RK HIV, and 40-odd PSUs and public sector banks are in the crosshairs of a money-laundering investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) based on a cheating case registered by the Juhu police. Singh was arrested on July 12 after it became clear he was not a doctor.

Singh had posed as a doctor for 28 years and had allegedly misappropriated CSR funds provided by 40-odd PSUs and public sector banks to his trusts. The PSUs include the Airports Authority of India, Coal India Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, State Bank of India, Power Grid Corporation of India, Shipping Corporation of India and Small Industries Development Bank of India.

A search of Singh’s Juhu residence led to the recovery of incriminating documents along with project reports. The ED suspects that Singh had misappropriated nearly 90% of the ₹200 crore given by the PSUs and banks as CSR funds to his health trusts over several years. Recent searches across states, including Mumbai, revealed an alleged network of charitable trusts, trustees, CSR agents, middlemen and equipment suppliers involved in the racket, ED officials said.

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How the alleged CSR fund diversion worked Singh, originally from Bihar, worked as a “Chief Medical Advisor” with a private firm in Gujarat, where he attended medical camps in remote, rural settings. Originally from Bihar, he spent most of his time in Patna and Mumbai. He had studied only up to Class 12 and yet he used the title “Doctor” for nearly three decades. He allegedly went on to establish a network of charitable trusts purportedly in healthcare-focused CSR activities.

Investigators found that the trusts had failed to execute the projects they claimed to have implemented. Vendor bills were inflated and excess funds were routed through bogus entities, said an official, adding that kickbacks and commissions were paid to intermediaries facilitating the CSR fund donations.

The trusts were alleged conduits for funding the procurement of high-end medical machinery and equipment for healthcare institutions. When such institutions cited lack of funds to procure the equipment they needed, they were connected with public representatives, who issued recommendations for funding such projects, specifically through the trusts operated by Singh.

“Our investigation found that the PSUs made CSR donations to these trusts primarily on the strength of such recommendations received from public representatives or their staff,” said an ED official.

Investigations also found that CSR contributions from private entities were returned in cash to the contributors after deduction of a small commission.

The ED suspects an alleged network of CSR agents and middlemen, who routed CSR funds to the trusts, which were subsequently channelled through bogus entities controlled by market operators. Most of these entities have also been flagged in various GST fraud investigations, the ED official said.

The ED has sought CSR records from 20 PSUs to examine irregularities, if any. HT was unable to reach office-bearers of Singh’s trusts for comment.