Cong, NCP to join Thackeray's October 4 march against Election Commission's SIR controversy

MUMBAI: The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) have decided to join the October 4 protest march announced jointly by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, turning the proposed agitation into a broader Opposition mobilisation.

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule announced on Thursday that her party would participate in the march. Congress leader Nana Patole also confirmed the party’s participation, saying the agitation should extend beyond political parties.

“Our party will participate in the October 4 protest march,” Sule said.

Patole said the Congress wanted the protest to become a people’s movement. “Democracy is being murdered in broad daylight. Gyanesh Kumar is benefiting the BJP. Congress believes democracy must be protected. Everyone who believes in democracy is now taking to the streets,” he said.