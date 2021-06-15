Covid second wave: Mumbai’s Dharavi reports 0 cases

For the first time since the second wave hit the city in February 2021, Dharavi, India’s largest slum cluster, reported zero new Covid cases on Monday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The last time Dharavi reported zero cases was January 22.

The first case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020. According to BMC officials, cases in Dharavi are going down, on the lines of the city.

As of Monday, Dharavi had 6,861 cases, of which 13 cases were active and 6,489 have been discharged. Of the 13 active cases, six are under home isolation, four in hospital and three in quarantine centres. Further, according to BMC officials, over 22,000 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the city, as of Monday.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, said, “The focus is on testing, tracing, treating, similar to during the first wave. However, this time, we are looking at vaccination. The only way to control the spread is aggressive vaccination.”

Dharavi falls under G-North ward of the BMC and its neighbouring areas include Dadar and Mahim. Initially, both Dadar and Mahim had fewer cases when compared to Dharavi. However, as the spread shifted to high-rises from slums, cases in Dadar and Mahim overtook Dharavi.

As of Monday, Dadar has 9,557 cases, of which 152 are active and 9,221 have been discharged, whereas Mahim topped the ward with 9,876 cases, of which 300 are active and 25,249 have been discharged.