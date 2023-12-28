Delivery boy stabbed multiple times in Sanpada

NAVI MUMBAI: A 27-year-old delivery boy was stabbed multiple times in broad daylight in Sanpada on Wednesday. The man is in critical condition and has been admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a private hospital. HT Image

The incident occurred around 11.15 am near the Gajanan Chowk area of Sector 5. The man has been identified as Rohit Salve, a resident of Govandi.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to Somenath Vaskar, a local former corporator, who rushed to the spot, “We learnt that Salve had come to Sanpada for delivery with three other people in a tempo. The person accompanying him said two men came on a Scooty and one on foot. As Salve got down from the tempo, he was attacked by the man on foot.”

Salve tried to escape, but he was repeatedly stabbed and collapsed near a garbage bin, said Vaskar. The attacker vanished in a gully, and the two on the two-wheeler fled.

“Salve was lying in a pool of blood. We tried to get a vehicle to take him to the hospital. The police reached the spot and took him to a private hospital,” said Vaskar.

While there were reports of one person being arrested, deputy commissioner of police (zone I) Vivek Pansare said, “We are investigating the matter and are confident of solving it soon.”