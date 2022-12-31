Dharavi man arrested for making hoax bomb threat

Mumbai: A Dharavi resident has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax call threatening bomb blasts in Mumbai on the eve of New Year to frame a man with whom he had a dispute.

According to the Azad Maidan police, the arrested man, identified as Narendra Kavale, 39, of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Dharavi, had called up the Mumbai police control room at 9.30pm on Friday claiming that a Uttar Pradesh resident had planned to target the city with three explosions on the New Year eve.

Kavale said one Azhar Hussain had boarded a Mumbai-bound train from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh with RDX and some weapons.

“Immediately, the control room informed about the call to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai police,” a police officer said.

The police also traced the caller to Dharavi. “We traced Kavale through his mobile phone location and questioned him. He initially said he had information which was true as Azhar Hussain used to act suspiciously, but later we found that a non-cognizable (NC) offence was registered by Azhar against Kavale and his friend Rahul after they had a fight over a petty issue on Thursday,” the police officer said.

The case was registered at Dharavi police station which made us believe that there was a dispute between Kavale and Hussain.

Kavale wanted to teach Hussain a lesson and therefore named him in his hoax call. Kavale worked as a driver for a businessman.