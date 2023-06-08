MA exam marred by chaotic management

Mumbai: Following chaotic management, Mumbai University’s students appearing for Master of Arts (MA) exams, which started on Wednesday, faced a plethora of problems such as exams starting late, not receiving question papers on time and staff at some centres unaware of the examination. HT Image

Examination for various MA courses like Marathi, history, and archaeology started 20 to 40 minutes late. At some of the centres, students did not receive question papers on time, and at some centres’, principals were unaware of the examinations.

A student of the MA Marathi, whose examination centre is a Bandra-based college, said, “When I reached the examination centre, I noticed that no one knew about our examination. After collecting our hall tickets, the teaching staff from the college gave us the question papers. Due to this, our examination started 15 minutes late.”

In another incident, a student from a Thane-based examination centre, said that the Persian language paper started about half an hour late. While at a centre in Vasai, students appeared for the exam without an admit card.

“Although the university has started the examination, we have not received our admit cards. So, we had to enter the seat number on the answer sheet from the list with the supervisor at the exam centre,” said a student.

In another incident at a Panvel-based examination centre, the MA psychology paper was given to the students about 40 minutes late.

Meanwhile, officials from the MU examination department said, “Due to technical reasons, the question papers for the MA examination were issued late at the examination centre. Wherever the question papers were given late, the deadline was extended. Admit cards for this exam have been given to all the students. Due to technical reasons, there was a delay in giving the admit cards.”