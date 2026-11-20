Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has cleared three infrastructure projects in Mumbai, including a power transmission link that will affect 598 mangroves and 60 other trees, a marina off Cuffe Parade and the relocation of five transmission lines to make way for a flyover at Mankhurd. One of the MCZMA clearances is expected to facilitate the construction of a flyover at the Mankhurd T-junction, a major bottleneck for motorists travelling from the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road towards Navi Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)

The clearances pave the way for projects aimed at strengthening Mumbai’s power supply, adding waterfront infrastructure and easing traffic congestion at a key junction connecting the eastern suburbs to Navi Mumbai. However, they also involve construction in ecologically sensitive coastal areas.

Cuffe Parade marina

The proposed marina off Cuffe Parade was cleared at an MCZMA meeting on November 2, after its promoter, Rashmi Developments Pvt Ltd, obtained a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The developer was required to ensure that the project did not overlap with the proposed Nariman Point-Cuffe Parade coastal bridge.

The marina is planned as a waterfront facility with an inland water transport terminal, a promenade, an immigration centre, a jetty, a yacht ramp, a breakwater and a navigational channel with a turning circle. The proposal also includes an anchored cruise ship that will function as a floating hotel, or floatel.

Raj Pradhan, managing director of Rashmi Developments, said the company had received permission for the project and planned to begin work in January 2027.

Vikhroli-Dharavi power link

Tata Power’s Vikhroli-Dharavi power transmission link is the first component of a planned 400 kV transmission ring network across Mumbai, designed to import bulk power into the city to meet rising demand from metro corridors, urban redevelopment, and data centres.

The project comprises a 400 kV overhead transmission line, a gas-insulated substation (GIS) at Tata Power’s Vikhroli plot and an underground cable linking Vikhroli and Dharavi. The proposed Dharavi substation will have a transformation capacity of 1,000 MVA (2 × 500 MVA), augmenting the capacity of the south Mumbai network to meet growing demand.

The transmission link is also expected to reduce dependence on existing power corridors, provide alternative routes for power transmission and improve the reliability of Mumbai’s electricity network, according to the proposal submitted to the MCZMA.

However, the project will affect 1.87 hectares of a mangrove forest. The MCZMA had asked Tata Power in August to submit a report from the Mangrove Cell detailing the number of mangroves that would be affected and the proposed compensatory plantation.

According to the report submitted by the forest officer of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary in October, 598 mangroves and 60 non-mangrove trees will be affected by the project. Of these, 452 trees are proposed to be felled. Tata Power is looking for a site in Palghar for compensatory afforestation, according to the proposal.

Mankhurd transmission lines

The MCZMA has also approved the relocation of five power transmission lines that currently obstruct the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd road augmentation project. The clearance is expected to facilitate the construction of a flyover at the Mankhurd T-junction, a major bottleneck for motorists travelling from the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road towards Navi Mumbai.

Motorists currently face long delays at the junction, with waiting times reportedly reaching 45 minutes during peak hours. The flyover is intended to ease congestion and improve traffic movement towards Navi Mumbai and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

However, the transmission lines are proposed to be relocated within the coastal regulation zone (CRZ). According to the project proposal, the relocated towers will occupy 29,533.93 square metres of CRZ land within the eco-sensitive zone of the Thane Creek Wildlife Sanctuary.