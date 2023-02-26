MVA-Shinde showdown likely as budget session begins today

In its first budget session since it came to power last June, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is likely to face a barrage of attacks from an aggressive opposition, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Mumbai, India - Nov. 29, 2019:Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray being felicitated by Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde (R) before taking charge at Mantralaya in Mumbai, India, on Friday, November 29, 2019.(HT PHOTO)

HSC exams paper leaks, old pension scheme, law and order, the rising debt on the state, and unequal distribution of funds to MLAs will be among the issues that are going to dominate the discussions during the session starting on Monday. The budget will be presented on March 9.

The frustration over the Election Commission of India’s decision denying the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) the original party name and symbol might intensify the tussle, a senior Congress legislator, requesting anonymity, said.

“It will reflect in the session as Thackeray group with its remaining strength in the assembly will take an aggressive approach. The two factions are also likely to clash over the authority to issue whips to MLAs.”

Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu is confident that Shinde faction has no right to issue whips in the wake of the Supreme Court directive. However, they can be issued after the two-week window ends, claims the rival group’s chief whip, Bharat Gogawale.

Moreover, Thackeray will bank on the opposition strength – Congress and NCP are the other two partners - and will try to corner the government in the council like he did in the winter session last December. Thackeray, who is a member of the upper house, sat through the proceedings for a couple of days and kept up the pressure on Shinde over allegations that he had allotted public land in Nagpur to a few individuals.

Political observers, however, point to the rift among MVA constituents in the assembly during the winter session. NCP dragged its feet when it came to targeting the CM over the Nagpur land issue, they say.

According to another Congress leader, the issues raised against agriculture minister Abdul Sattar and four other ministers from Shinde camp were not taken to the logical end. “Had they been pushed harder at least one minister would have resigned.”

A BJP leader, who refused to be named, said since B S Koshyari had been removed as governor, the opposition had lost the ammunition of coming down on the government over insults to state icons.

Mumbai-based political analyst Hemant Desai said, “At a time when the legal fight between the two factions is at a crucial stage, the bitterness between the ruling and opposition has intensified. The three constituents of MVA have been putting up a united face and it was evident in the council and Pune bypolls. Thackeray group will definitely be aggressive as it’s a battle of existence for them. But at the same time, it needs to be seen if NCP and Congress will support them wholeheartedly.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON