Savarkar Sadan cannot be declared a centrally protected monument: ASI tells HC

MUMBAI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has told the Bombay High Court that Savarkar Sadan in Shivaji Park – which once housed Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar – cannot be declared a centrally protected monument of national importance as it is not more than 100 years old, as required under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. In an affidavit filed in court on Thursday, Abhijit Ambekar, Superintending Archaeologist at ASI, said that Savarkar Sadan was “suitable for inclusion either in the state protected monument or BMC heritage list”

This would prevent demolition of the structure and ensure its preservation in future, he said.

The affidavit clarified that as per section 2 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, an “ancient monument” means any structure, monument, place of internment, cave, rock sculpture, inscription or monolith which is of historical, archaeological or artistic interest and which has been in existence for not less than 100 years. The definition includes remains of an ancient monument and such portion of land adjoining the site as may be required for fencing, covering or preserving it, and accessing it for inspection.

Savarkar Sadan was constructed in 1938 as a two-storey bungalow, and Savarkar lived there till he died in 1966. He held meetings with several prominent persons in the building, including Subhas Chandra Bose, Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte, the affidavit said.

The second, third, and fourth floors of the building were constructed in 1984, and it currently comprises eight flats, it noted.

The Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak Trust owns one room on the ground floor, which serves as a mini museum, housing various trophies, outfits, and memorabilia connected with Savarkar. Sunanda Vishwas Savarkar, 92, the Hindutva ideologue’s daughter-in-law, also resides there, while the remaining flats are vacant, the affidavit further noted.

The affidavit was filed in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Pankaj Phadnis, president of Abhinav Bharat Congress, an “independent public policy think tank”, seeking heritage status and protection from imminent razing for Savarkar Sadan. The building must be declared a “monument of national importance” and a special compensation policy must be formulated for its inhabitants, the PIL said.

The petitioner apprehended that the structure may be razed as some property owners were in talks with a builder for redeveloping the property along with two adjacent properties.