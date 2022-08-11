Sena vs Sena: Fight over BAC member selection
Mumbai The Shiv Sena versus Eknath Shinde battle has entered a fresh phase with the Sena taking umbrage to two members of the Shinde faction being accommodated on the significant business advisory committee (BAC) of the state legislative assembly, while leaving out those MLAs loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray.
The 12-member BAC decides on issues like the dates and period of the sessions of the state legislature and plays a role in ensuring the smooth conduct of these sessions by riding over any disruptions. It includes the speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief minister and representatives of recognised political parties in the legislature.
Ajay Choudhari, the Shiv Sena MLA from Sewri, who is the group leader of the Thackeray camp, said that on Thursday, he had met speaker Rahul Narwekar with leader of opposition Ajit Pawar and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil.
“We said that we are the official Shiv Sena,” said Choudhari, adding that they had requested the speaker to include Sunil Prabhu, the chief whip of the Thackeray camp, and himself (Prabhu) in the BAC, instead of ministers Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse, who belong to the Shinde faction. A formal letter had been submitted to the speaker, he stated.
Of the Shiv Sena’s 55 MLAs, 40 have shifted loyalties to Shinde, who launched his rebellion by stealth on June 20 and eventually toppled the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Thackeray. The Thackeray camp moved to replace Shinde as the group leader with Choudhuri, but the speaker recognised Shinde in the position. The Shinde camp’s move to replace Prabhu with Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip was also approved. The Supreme Court (SC) is hearing a clutch of petitions on the change of guard in Maharashtra.
However, when contacted, speaker Narwekar said that chief minister Shinde had been recognised as the group leader of the Shiv Sena in the assembly, and hence, any change in the Sena’s representatives on the BAC needed to be recommended by him.
“As per the rules, the representation is based on the strength of the party. Based on its strength, the Shiv Sena party has already been given representation based on the recommendation of the legislature party ‘s group leader. So, the slot for the Shiv Sena is full. For any change of names, the group leader of the Shiv Sena has to inform us. According to us, Eknath Shinde ji is the group leader (of the Shiv Sena),” he added.
-
Atiq’s Kaushambi property worth ₹24 crore attached: Police
In another blow to former MP and mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, Prayagraj police attached Atiq Ahmad who is registered as leader of IS-227 gang and a history sheeter of Khuldabad police station of Prayagraj's property worth Rs 24 crore located at Koilaha village in Chayal tehsil area of Kaushambi district on Friday. A joint team of police and revenue officials under SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh reached Koilaha village on Friday and put up a board at the land, which is around 1.4602 hectares, with the notice of attachment and other details.
-
33-year-old arrested for murdering 65-year-old man in Bhiwandi
Three days after finding the body of a 65-year-old Bhiwandi resident bludgeoned to death, the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have arrested The accused, Sherbahadur Singh (33) for murder. The deceased was identified as a resident of Khan Compound in Bhiwandi, Iqbal Ahmad Sakib Ansari. Police said that during the investigation they learnt that Singh was missing after the offence and suspected him. Singh was not using a mobile phone, making it difficult to track him.
-
Delhi sees 2,136 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths; positivity rate touches 15%
Delhi on Friday reported 2,136 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate touched 15% per cent, according to data shared by the health department. This is the 10th straight day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. The national capital on Thursday had registered 2,726 Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the coronavirus infection.
-
Tiranga bike rally halted, Suvendu says ‘not in Pakistan, this is embarrassing’
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday called the West Bengal Police 'anti national Mamata police' after a Tiranga bike rally was stopped in his Assembly constituency Nandigram. “Is there a need to take permission to carry out the PM's call? It's embarrassing,” he told news agency ANI. The ruling Trinamool Congress is yet to respond to Adhikari's charges. He further said nobody was carrying any political party's flag, only the Indian National Flag.
-
IIIT-A celebrates 24th foundation day in style
The 24th foundation day of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) was celebrated on Friday with enthusiasm on its Jhalwa based campus. Inaugurating the function in the main auditorium, the chief guest and chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Sanjay Srinetra called upon students to blend education with learning. Learning gives you sanskar in life, he pointed out. Prof Vijayashri Tiwari, registrar threw light on the journey covered by the institute so far.
