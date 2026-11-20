MUMBAI: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday approved the construction of a six-lane bridge across Naringi creek in Virar, a project expected to shorten the road journey between Vasai-Virar and Palghar by around 25 km and cut travel time by nearly an hour.

The bridge will connect Datiware Jetty in Palghar district to Marambal Pada Jetty in Vasai-Virar, providing a direct alternative to the existing route via the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH-48). The journey currently takes around two hours, forcing commuters to take a longer detour to travel between the two areas.

Announcing the approval, Vasai-Virar mayor Ajeev Patil said the project would significantly improve connectivity between Vasai-Virar and the rest of Palghar district. He attributed the clearance to sustained follow-ups with the MMRDA.

Designed as a six-lane (three lanes on either side) bridge, the project is expected to cater to growing traffic volumes arising from rapid urbanisation and industrial expansion in the region. It is also likely to benefit businesses and industries by providing improved connectivity between Mumbai and the Boisar Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

Beyond easing travel for local residents, the bridge is expected to strengthen connectivity to major upcoming infrastructure projects in Palghar district, including the proposed airport and Vadhavan Port. The improved road link could provide an alternative route for the movement of people and goods, reducing dependence on the existing highway network.

The proposal also includes widening and upgrading the existing narrow approach roads leading to the bridge to ensure smoother movement of vehicles and prevent bottlenecks.

With Vasai-Virar witnessing rapid urban growth and Palghar emerging as an important industrial and infrastructure hub, the Naringi creek bridge is expected to play a key role in improving regional connectivity and supporting future economic activity.