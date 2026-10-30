Three siblings found dead in Virar flat, police suspect suicide

MUMBAI: The bodies of three siblings, two brothers and a sister, were found inside their rented apartment in Global City, Virar, early on Thursday. Aged 48, 50 and 54, they are suspected to have died by suicide. According to preliminary investigations, the deceased appear to have consumed poison.

A video purportedly recorded by the deceased on a mobile phone mentioned prolonged health issues and financial distress. One of the deceased was a cancer patient, while the older brother was paralysed. Bolinj police said the sister was employed in a private firm until 18 months ago. The siblings had moved into the apartment only last year.

They said residents of Garden Avenue, the building in which the deceased lived in Global City, had reported a stench emanating from the flat. Senior police inspector Prakash Kawale said police broke open the door at 2.30am on Thursday and found three bodies in a decomposed state. He said the deceased appear to have died three to four days earlier. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

A fourth sibling, a sister, told police her deceased siblings were in financial distress and had asked her to lend them ₹50,000 to meet daily living expenses, medical bills and rent. “They called me a month ago and asked for money. But I live in an SRA flat and was not able to really help them. I gave them ₹10,000. It was all I could afford,” said the sister, who lives in Kandivali. She had advised her siblings to approach a non-profit or charitable trust for assistance.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) but are investigating the matter further.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has enveloped Garden Avenue as this is the third suicide in the housing complex in recent years. “It has come to us as a shock. Two of them were often seen leaving the house together to go to the hospital, while the third was usually at home as he suffered paralysis,” said a resident of the housing society.

On March 16, 2018, a 25-year-old man living in the same building as the siblings died by suicide after he was run over by a local train. He had sent a four-minute video to his parents and friends, in which he said his wife, who was seven months pregnant, had been missing since March 9. In the video, he said he did not know why his wife had felt the need to run away.

In 2025, a Class 10 student died by suicide by jumping off the Garden Avenue building.