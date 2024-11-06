MUMBAI: The Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested two people for allegedly killing a man on Sunday and dumping his body near the railway tracks after burning it. Two pavement dwellers arrested for murder, third accused dead

The two accused who were arrested, Ankit Teniram and Bablu Roy, are pavement dwellers. The third accused, Prakash Morwal, who was an accomplice, was found dead in Bhiwandi on Thursday.

The CCTV footages in the area were checked and the police found that the victim Raju alias Rajesh Rao, was seen with the three accused at a wine shop near Vasai station on Thursday. The four men were buying alcohol. Based on the footage, the police initially detained the two as they were last seen with him, and were searching for Morwal.

According to the police, Teniram and Roy revealed that they were having conflicts with Raju about the area where they collected scrap to sell. Raju was persistent on the area near the bus depot at the railway station, which increased tensions between them and him. So, the three of them, along with Morwal, had planned to kill Raju. The two claimed that Morwal stabbed Raju after he had passed out due to alcohol consumption, and told them to destroy the evidence. The two attempted to set the dead body ablaze with fire and kerosene.

On Friday, the GRP officers received a call about a fire under the Bhiwandi railway bridge. On reaching the spot, they found a man’s half burnt body. The body was sent for post-mortem at the civic hospital on Friday. On Saturday the doctors submitted an autopsy report to the police stating that the victim had been murdered. There were several stab wounds across his body before the accused tried to destroy the evidence by dousing it with kerosene and burning it. The police had not found any identification documents on the body. “We only found a gold chain and a watch on the body. By enquiring the people in the area about the owner of these things, we found out that the victim was a scrap collector and stayed on the pavement,” said a police officer from Vasai GRP.

Based on the confession of the two accused, the police arrested them for murder and began tracing for Morwal. On Monday evening the police learnt that Morwal had suffered a heart attack and was found dead near Bhiwandi on Saturday. “We have produced the two before the court where they have been remanded to police custody,” added the officer from Vasai GRP.