WR to monetise elevated decks at railway stations

Elevated decks, those gigantic structures looming over railway platforms at Mumbai's suburban stations, will be monetised as part of a push by the Western Railway to augment its non-fare revenue. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

These decks, built recently on both the Western and Central railways, currently offer only basic amenities such as ticket counters, toilet blocks, food stalls, shops, seating arrangements and massage machines. Constructed at Khar, Goregaon, Borivali, Kandivali and Andheri, their primary purpose is to connect foot overbridges, skywalks, staircases and escalators for better crowd management.

But now the Western Railway wants to unlock their full potential. At a meeting on Wednesday, senor railway officials discussed ways to generate revenue from these decks and other open spaces on railway property. The options considered were library-cum-cafe, cricket turf, paddle courts, mini theatres and shopping malls.

Railway sources said metro rail corridors have allotted space for cricket turf, branded cafes and restaurants, and book stalls at their stations. They also have provided space for stall that sell clothing, jewellery, fast food and other consumable and non-consumable items. “We will carry out surveys to identify spaces at railway stations,” said a WR official.

On the Central and Western railways together, there are 17 stations to which 147 acres of space will be added. “Currently, these elevated decks provide a breather and control crowds well. When the railways monetise spaces on elevated decks, they should make sure that commuter movement is not impacted,” said Madhu Kotian, president of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.

Sources said Wednesday’s meeting was chaired by Tarun Jain, principal chief commercial manager of the Western Railway, and attended by senior divisional commercial managers. “We aim to provide value-added services to our passengers. The success of our digital lounges and mini malls clearly demonstrates that passengers are increasingly seeking modern, technology-driven and quality services,” Jain had said.

The Western Railway earned ₹117 crore in NFR until February this year. In line with the national directive to double Indian Railways’ non-fare revenue from ₹750 crore to ₹1,500 crore, the WR has set a target of ₹239.24 crore for the financial year 2026–27.

Officials said they are also looking to replicate innovation models such as the digital lounge at Mumbai Central, mini mall at Ratlam, and AC-cum-digital lounge at Ahmedabad railway stations.