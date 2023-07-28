Home / Cities / Noida News / Supervisor dies after lift malfunctions at Noida factory

Supervisor dies after lift malfunctions at Noida factory

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 28, 2023 11:54 PM IST

According to police, initial investigation revealed that the suspension wire of the lift broke, after which it fell from the second floor

A 29-year-old factory supervisor succumbed to injuries after an elevator at his workplace in Noida’s Sector 63 malfunctioned and had a free fall on Thursday evening, said police.

The victim has been identified as Kamlesh, who hailed from Jaunpur and resided in Surajpur, Greater Noida. (Representative Image)
The victim has been identified as Kamlesh, who hailed from Jaunpur and resided in Surajpur, Greater Noida. (Representative Image)

Amit Kumar Maan, station house officer of Sector 63 police station, said the incident took place around 5pm Thursday.

“The victim has been identified as Kamlesh, who hailed from Jaunpur and resided in Surajpur, Greater Noida. He was taken to a nearby hospital by his colleagues where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. Police was informed about the death by the hospital following which a police team reached the hospital and carried out the necessary legal procedure,” said the officer.

According to police, initial investigation revealed that the suspension wire of the lift broke, after which it fell from the second floor.

“The factory where the incident took place was a fabric unit. The elevator which malfunctioned is a temporary one, for moving goods to different floors. On the elevator, it is mentioned that it cannot bear a heavy load,” said the officer.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

“ We have not received any complaint from the family in this regard. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out