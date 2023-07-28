Supervisor dies after lift malfunctions at Noida factory

A 29-year-old factory supervisor succumbed to injuries after an elevator at his workplace in Noida’s Sector 63 malfunctioned and had a free fall on Thursday evening, said police. The victim has been identified as Kamlesh, who hailed from Jaunpur and resided in Surajpur, Greater Noida. (Representative Image)

Amit Kumar Maan, station house officer of Sector 63 police station, said the incident took place around 5pm Thursday.

“The victim has been identified as Kamlesh, who hailed from Jaunpur and resided in Surajpur, Greater Noida. He was taken to a nearby hospital by his colleagues where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. Police was informed about the death by the hospital following which a police team reached the hospital and carried out the necessary legal procedure,” said the officer.

According to police, initial investigation revealed that the suspension wire of the lift broke, after which it fell from the second floor.

“The factory where the incident took place was a fabric unit. The elevator which malfunctioned is a temporary one, for moving goods to different floors. On the elevator, it is mentioned that it cannot bear a heavy load,” said the officer.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

“ We have not received any complaint from the family in this regard. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON