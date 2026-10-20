Four Ghaziabad cops suspended after raids at illegal hookah bars

Ghaziabad: Four police officers were suspended in Ghaziabad district for dereliction of duty after two illegal hookah bars were found operating under their respective jurisdictions on Sunday, officials said on Monday, adding that four other people were arrested during raids. The facilities, located in Kaushambi and Sahibabad, were serving hookahs and flavoured tobacco products allegedly without any licenses, flouting norms, a senior official said. (HT Archive)

The facilities, located in Kaushambi and Sahibabad, were serving hookahs and flavoured tobacco products allegedly without any licenses, flouting norms, a senior official said.

“Two sub-inspectors and two beat police officers were suspended following raids. They showed negligence in duties as the facilities were operating from their respective jurisdiction areas in Kaushambi and Sahibabad,” Rijul, deputy commissioner of police of the Trans-Hindon zone said.

The first raid was conducted at a club at a mall, located in Kaushambi, where the customers were allegedly served hookah and flavoured tobacco products, said officials.

Police said that they arrested the manager, and two staff members, aged 19 to 36, from the bar and restaurant that was being operated at the club. Also, 12 hookahs and other material were seized during the police action.

“In Sahibabad, one person, aged 26, was arrested following a similar raid at a bar and restaurant,” Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Indirapuram circle said.

The two facilities were operating despite strict directions to the local police officers, an official said