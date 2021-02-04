Four held for snatching mobile phones in Noida

Noida:

Noida Police on Thursday arrested four alleged mobile phone snatchers and recovered 29 phones from them.

According to police, they were arrested from Noida sector 6 after a chase.

“They were involved in several phone snatching incidents in Delhi-NCR. The prime suspect, Monu Sharma, had been in jail for a year in Delhi for a similar offence. They live in Delhi’s Ashok Nagar,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajesh S.

Police said that they sold the stolen phones in Delhi’ Gaffar market for ₹3,000-4,000 apiece. They recovered ₹10,000, a motorcycle, scooter, knife and countrymade pistol from the suspects.

Police personnel said that the suspects will be booked under the gangster act, and that they are investigating other members of the alleged gang.

In a separate case, four persons were arrested for theft in a factory manufacturing surgical instruments.

On January 29, ₹15 lakh had been stolen from the sector 80 company following which a case was registered at the Phase 2 police station. On Thursday, an employee of the said firm company and his accomplice was arrested.

“They don’t have a criminal history. We have recovered ₹12. 41 lakh from the suspects along with a countrymade pistol,” said DCP, zone 2, Harish Chander.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.