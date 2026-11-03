Gautam Buddha University launches Green Skills and Applied AI Centre

GREATER NOIDA: A new centre was set up on Monday at the state-run Gautam Buddha University (GBU) in Greater Noida to equip youngsters with skills in applied artificial intelligence (AI), and green manufacturing to improve their employment prospects. The centre will focus on applications of AI in manufacturing, including improving energy and resource efficiency, optimising industrial processes, reducing waste and strengthening quality control, officials said. (HT Photo)

Inaugurated by the state government, 1M1B Foundation – a non-profit organisation, MeitY Startup Hub, and Microsoft on Monday, the Green Skills and Applied AI Centre of Excellence will offer practical learning opportunities in emerging technologies, energy efficiency, waste reduction and resource management, connecting students with industry requirements, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister for IT and electronics Sunil Kumar Sharma said the initiative should help young people develop skills relevant to the evolving technology sector.

“We aim to utilise the Green Skills and Applied AI CoE (Centre of Excellence) to develop a future-ready workforce. As India emerges as both a major consumer and producer in technology and AI, our young generation must make the most of this platform to innovate, develop industry-relevant products and align their skills with industry needs,” the minister said while inaugurating the event.

The centre will focus on applications of AI in manufacturing, including improving energy and resource efficiency, optimising industrial processes, reducing waste and strengthening quality control, officials said.

Students will be able to work on innovation-led projects and receive industry mentoring, with opportunities for internships, employment and entrepreneurship, they added.

“The Centre will help young people build practical capabilities in Applied AI and Green Skills, connecting learning and skilling with emerging opportunities across Uttar Pradesh’s growing technology and manufacturing ecosystem,” said Manju Dhasmana, senior director, Elevate CSR of Microsoft.

The Greater Noida centre is part of a national network of five such facilities being established by 1M1B Foundation - a non-profit organisation (CHECK), and Microsoft, in collaboration with MeitY Startup Hub.

Other centres are located in Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The network aims to engage 100,000 young people in applied AI and green skills by 2030, officials said.

The event also saw the launch of the Planet Prompt AI Hackathon, inviting students across Uttar Pradesh to develop solutions to challenges in energy, water, waste management and agriculture.