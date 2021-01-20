Ghaziabad: Boy goes missing from relative’s home

A video of a woman and girl walking with a child was widely shared on social media with many claiming that it was CCTV footage of a “live abduction” in Ghaziabad. Police, however, verified the video and said it was not related to the incident of a three-year-old boy who was reported missing on January 18.

The boy, Mohammad Saad, had gone missing from his relative’s house in Nahal area of Masuri in Ghaziabad and, till press time, was yet to be found. His family said he had gone missing in the afternoon.

“The video footages which went viral were of locals and they had nothing to do with the incident. On our part, our teams are searching for the boy in neighbourhood areas. We are yet to search a pond near the house from where the boy went missing. The pond is quite big but is shallow and filled with muck,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural). “We will rope in some trained people to search the pond.”

The missing boy, identified as Mohammad Saad, is second of three siblings and his father had an automobile repair shop in Masuri.

“We had shared the video thinking he was abducted by some gang. The family whose members were in the CCTV footages approached us and objected to it saying all seen in the video were their family,” said Mohammad Furkan, the boy’s uncle.