Noida amends Master Plan-’31 to allot pending 5% plots for farmers

NOIDA: The Noida authority said on Thursday it has amended its Master Plan-2031 to address pending cases related to the allotment of 5% developed residential plots to farmers whose land was acquired for development projects. The amendment proposes earmarking residential plots on land adjoining existing village abadi , potentially paving the way for allotments to nearly 12,000 farmers, officials said. (HT Archive)

The amendment proposes earmarking residential plots on land adjoining existing village abadi , potentially paving the way for allotments to nearly 12,000 farmers, officials said.

The proposal about the changes paves way for the authority to carve out residential plots for farmers on Abadi land located in each village.

Under the existing policy, farmers whose land is acquired by the Authority are entitled to developed residential plots equivalent to 5% of the acquired land. While the allotment of such plots has been planned in most cases, several cases remain pending, they added.

“Since the Master Plan-2031 is nearing full implementation, identifying suitable locations for planning and allotting the remaining plots has become difficult. In view of farmers’ demand for an early resolution of these cases, the Authority has decided to amend the master plan to allow 5% Abadi plots on land adjoining existing village abadi,” Krishna Karunesh chief executive officer of the Noida authority said in a statement.

This Abadi land is owned by the government/authority and this will be used for carving out the plots for the farmers.

Section 7.3.1 of the Noida Master Plan-2031 deals with the activities permitted across major land-use categories, officials said.

The Authority will now invite public objections and suggestions before forwarding the proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government for approval. Once the amendment is approved, the Authority will acquire suitable land and allot plots to eligible farmers, officials said.

On October 7, farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Manch) protested outside the Authority’s Sector 96 office, demanding developed plots in return for the land acquired for planned development, officials said.

However, the Authority has been facing difficulties in meeting the demand because of its limited land bank, officials said.