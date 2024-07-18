Noida authority to rope in consultant to make city clean and green

The Noida authority on Thursday said it has decided to hire a consultant to institutionalise a holistic, integrated, sustainable and environment friendly sanitation system in the city in line with the objective sof Swachh Bharat Mission, the Centre’s cleanliness programme. To keep the city clean and green, the consultant will review existing practices of sanitation and provide all technical inputs/advisory support to Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In order to keep the city clean and green, the consultant will review existing practices of sanitation and provide all technical inputs/advisory support to Noida, be it related to procurement, document preparation, MIS report preparation, and other field support services, as required or necessary for meeting the objectives.

“We need to streamline the system in order to make the city clean and beautiful under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The consultant will help the authority perform better in all matters related to sanitation. We need to adopt the best practice to achieve the better results,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The last date for application submission by interested consultants is July 24, and the authority will open tenders once all applications are submitted, said officials.

“The consultant will offer advisory services to the authority about Swachh Survekshan (cleanliness survey), ODF+, ODF++, Water+, and the attainment of the garbage free city tag and star rating. It will also develop short and long-term plans to accomplish the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission,” said the terms of the tender.

The consultant will create a timebound action plan for implementing projects related to solid waste management, sanitation, and other complementary activities supporting the mission.

“The consultant will provide technical advisory services in monitoring, supervising, and executing Swachh Bharat Mission. The agency will assist the authority in devising measures and proposals to enhance air quality in various domains and key parameters under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and help improve Noida’s ranking in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan (clean air survey), a new initiative by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) to rank cities on the basis of air quality,” said the tender document.

The consultant will also organise capacity-building programmes, workshops, seminars for Noida authority staff. It will also prepare procurement documents for dump site management and remediation, debris management, waste disposal, road washing & sweeping, bio-methanization facilities, air quality improvement measures, and other areas related to the cleanliness mission, which are to be run departmentally, outsourced, or through PPP mode.

The agency will assist the Noida Authority in appointing consultants or service providers to select appropriate technologies for municipal solid waste management through the public procurement process. It will design policies for public grievances and complaint redressal and recommend best practices to address gaps in the current solid waste management system.

The engagement period for the consultant will be two years from the date of signing of contract, with a provision for a one-year extension based on satisfactory performance and mutual understanding.