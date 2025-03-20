Noida authority to strictly enforce rainwater harvesting, EV infra norms

The Noida authority has stated that it will take effective measures to maximise rainwater conservation during the upcoming monsoon. The authority has instructed all property owners to clean and restore rainwater harvesting systems by March 31, 2025. Starting April 1, 2025, officials will begin on-site inspections and impose penalties for non-compliance. (HT Archive)

To this end, the authority will conduct surprise inspections to ensure property owners are adhering to rules related to rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems. Additionally, owners may face action if the mandated electric vehicle (EV) charging provisions are not found in a building, said officials.

According to the Noida Building Regulations, 2010, rainwater harvesting systems are mandatory for all plots larger than 300 square metres (sqm). Buildings without rainwater harvesting systems will not receive the necessary approvals or occupancy certificates. However, the authority has realised that many property owners cease to maintain these systems after receiving the required approvals, undermining conservation efforts.

Noida authority CEO Lokesh M has ordered officials in all work circles to conduct surprise inspections and submit reports. If rainwater harvesting systems are found to be non-functional, the authority is likely to take strict action, including cancelling plot allotments under the lease deed and building regulations.

“Plot owners who fail to comply with rainwater harvesting norms will face appropriate action,” said Lokesh M.

The authority has instructed all property owners—whether residential, industrial, institutional, commercial, or group housing—with plots of 300 sqm or larger, as well as all apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), to clean and restore rainwater harvesting systems by March 31, 2025. Starting April 1, 2025, officials will begin on-site inspections and impose penalties for non-compliance.

The authority is also focusing on EV charging stations. Under current rules, 20% of parking spaces in new buildings must be equipped with facilities for charging electric vehicles. Surprise checks will be conducted to ensure this provision is adhered to. Properties that fail to comply will face penalties under building laws.

When issuing occupancy certificates, the authority will also verify whether 20% of the parking area has been allocated for EV charging. Any property not meeting this requirement will face strict action, said officials.

Additionally, the CEO expressed concerns over the poor maintenance of green spaces adopted by some institutions under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes. Officials have been instructed to seek clarifications from these institutions and take action if maintenance work is not carried out.

To improve public safety, the authority has also directed officials to enhance street lighting along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and nearby roads.